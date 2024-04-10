Hawks vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE and BSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (19-60) are heavy underdogs (-12) as they try to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (36-43) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is 222.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -12 -110 -110 222 -110 -110 -769 +530

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (79.8%)

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a game 28 times this season (28-51-0).

The Hornets have 31 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 43 times.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 50.6% of the time (40 out of 79 games with a set point total).

At home, Atlanta sports a better record against the spread (15-25-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-26-0).

In home games, the Hawks eclipse the over/under 65% of the time (26 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 43.6% of road games (17 of 39 contests).

This year, Charlotte is 18-20-3 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-25-0 ATS (.342).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%), and 18 of 38 away (47.4%).

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray averages 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 16 points, 3.6 assists and 8.7 boards.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 7.4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Per game, Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 8.1 boards and 0.8 assists per game. He is sinking 69.1% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Grant Williams gets the Hornets 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

LaMelo Ball averages 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

