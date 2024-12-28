Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSUN

The Atlanta Hawks (16-15) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Miami Heat (15-13) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is set at 226.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 226 -142 +120

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (55.8%)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hawks are 13-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 13-13-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 20 times out of 28 chances this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in 15 of 28 opportunities (53.6%).

In home games, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (6-10-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-8-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (75%) than games on the road (53.3%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home (7-6-1) than away (6-7-1).

Heat games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 14) than away (eight of 14) this year.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22 points, 3.8 boards and 12.1 assists, shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.7 points, 1.3 assists and 9.1 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 11.3 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.2% from the floor.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 9.9 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 treys (fourth in NBA).

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is draining 55.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Terry Rozier gets the Heat 12.1 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat get 11 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

