Hawks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

The Atlanta Hawks (15-16) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (15-15) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, December 26, 2025 as 4-point favorites. The Heat have lost three games in a row. The point total is 243.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4 243.5 -158 +134

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (51.8%)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a record of 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 30 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 18 times out of 30 chances.

Heat games this year have hit the over on 15 of 30 set point totals (50%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-7-0) than it has at home (4-10-0).

When playing at home, the Hawks go over the over/under 50% of the time (seven of 14 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 64.7% of games (11 of 17).

Miami has the same winning percentage against the spread (.533) at home (8-7-0 record) and away (8-6-1) this year.

Heat games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (six times out of 15) than on the road (nine of 15) this year.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.8 points, 10.5 boards and 8.3 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.7 points, 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.1 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Kel'el Ware gets the Heat 12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Heat are getting 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat are receiving 23.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Norman Powell.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18 points, 9.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

