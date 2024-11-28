Hawks vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) as 5-point favorites on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH. The matchup has a point total of 247.5.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 247.5 -196 +164

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (62%)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 14-5-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 7-12-0 this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 13 times.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 19 opportunities (73.7%).

In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (9-2-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 11 home games (72.7%), compared to five of eight road games (62.5%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (5-5-0) than at home (2-7-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over seven of nine times at home (77.8%), and seven of 10 away (70%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made treys (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.8 points, 2.7 assists and 9.1 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.9 points, 11 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 69.5% from the floor (second in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 20.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 12.3 points, 2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 21.8 points for the Hawks, plus 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 assists.

Jalen Johnson averages 20.1 points, 10.3 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 14.2 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 3.1 steals (first in NBA) and 1 block.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 60.4% of his shots from the field (eighth in league).

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 52.2% of his shots from the floor.

