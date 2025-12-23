Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and CHSN

The Atlanta Hawks (15-15) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (13-15) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 4-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 253.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4 253.5 -162 +136

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (63.8%)

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 14 times over 30 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 13-14-1 this season.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 28 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the point total 15 times in 28 opportunities (53.6%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-7-0) than it has in home games (4-9-0).

The Hawks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (53.8%) than games on the road (64.7%).

This year, Chicago is 6-6-1 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less often at home (five of 13, 38.5%) than on the road (10 of 15, 66.7%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.8 points, 10.5 boards and 8.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.9 points, 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Zaccharie Risacher averages 11.2 points, 2.8 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Vit Krejci is averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.1 points for the Bulls, plus 9.2 boards and 8.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16 points, 9.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Bulls are getting 14.3 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Matas Buzelis.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 52% of his shots from the floor.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.