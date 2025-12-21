Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (12-15) are 5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks (15-14) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and CHSN. The point total for the matchup is set at 245.5.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -5 245.5 -190 +160

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (60.3%)

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a record of 14-15-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 12-14-1 this season.

Hawks games have gone over the total 17 times out of 27 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 14 times in 27 opportunities (51.9%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-7-0) than it has in home games (4-8-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 17 opportunities (64.7%).

This season, Chicago is 6-6-1 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.5%, five of 13) compared to on the road (64.3%, nine of 14).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 8.2 assists and 10.5 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 7.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Zaccharie Risacher averages 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 9.2 boards and 8.8 assists per game. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Bulls get 16.1 points per game from Nikola Vucevic, plus 9.3 boards and 3.4 assists.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Tre Jones averages 12.6 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 51.6% of his shots from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with an average of 1.9 triples.

