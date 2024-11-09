Hawks vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 9

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 -110 -110 238.5 -108 -112 -152 +128

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (52.4%)

Hawks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, nine of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of nine chances.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in six of nine opportunities (66.7%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in road games (2-2-0) than it has at home (1-5-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in six opportunities this season (83.3%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in four opportunities (100%).

This season, Chicago is 1-3-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over two of four times at home (50%), and four of five on the road (80%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 24.9 points, 11.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 assists and 4 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the field and 27.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.6 points, 7 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 21.2 points for the Bulls, plus 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are getting 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 3.4 boards and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 triples (10th in league).

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the field.

Zach LaVine averages 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 treys per contest.

