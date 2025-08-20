FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against UNLV on Nov. 21. Dissect the rest of the Rainbow Warriors' college football schedule below.

Hawaii 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1StanfordAug. 23-Rainbow Warriors (-2.5)50.5
1@ ArizonaAug. 30-Wildcats (-14.5)55.5
2Sam HoustonSept. 7---
3Portland StateSept. 14---
4Fresno StateSept. 21---
5@ Air ForceSept. 27---
7Utah StateOct. 12---

Hawaii 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors will play five games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
  • In 2025, Hawaii will face five teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Hawaii Betting Insights (2024)

  • Hawaii won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Rainbow Warriors games.
  • Hawaii put together a 2-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

See more stats and analysis about Hawaii on FanDuel Research!

