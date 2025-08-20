NCAAF
2025 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against UNLV on Nov. 21. Dissect the rest of the Rainbow Warriors' college football schedule below.
Hawaii 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Stanford
|Aug. 23
|-
|Rainbow Warriors (-2.5)
|50.5
|1
|@ Arizona
|Aug. 30
|-
|Wildcats (-14.5)
|55.5
|2
|Sam Houston
|Sept. 7
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Portland State
|Sept. 14
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Fresno State
|Sept. 21
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Air Force
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Utah State
|Oct. 12
|-
|-
|-
Hawaii 2025 Schedule Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors will play five games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
- In 2025, Hawaii will face five teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.
Hawaii Betting Insights (2024)
- Hawaii won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Rainbow Warriors games.
- Hawaii put together a 2-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
