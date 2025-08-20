2025 Hawaii Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against UNLV on Nov. 21. Dissect the rest of the Rainbow Warriors' college football schedule below.

Hawaii 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Stanford Aug. 23 - Rainbow Warriors (-2.5) 50.5 1 @ Arizona Aug. 30 - Wildcats (-14.5) 55.5 2 Sam Houston Sept. 7 - - - 3 Portland State Sept. 14 - - - 4 Fresno State Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Air Force Sept. 27 - - - 7 Utah State Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Hawaii 2025 Schedule Insights

The Rainbow Warriors will play five games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, Hawaii will face five teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing four squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Hawaii Betting Insights (2024)

Hawaii won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Rainbow Warriors games.

Hawaii put together a 2-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

