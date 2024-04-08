Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (7-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-8)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

CLE: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)

CLE: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs Tanner Banks (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Triston McKenzie (0-1) for the Guardians and Tanner Banks for the White Sox. McKenzie and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McKenzie's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Banks pitched his team went 1-2-0 against the spread. Banks' team went 1-1 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (60.4%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -250 favorite at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -105 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on April 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cleveland this season, with a -250 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in five of nine chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 11.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-8).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The White Sox have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-6-1).

The White Sox have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .262 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .279 while slugging .429.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 89th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .294 with two walks and eight runs scored. He's slugging .471.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Gimenez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles and two RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.465) powered by three extra-base hits.

David Fry has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .455 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .500.

Yoan Moncada leads his team with a .368 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .424 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.

Including all qualifying players, he is 77th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Braden Shewmake is hitting .214 with a home run and a walk.

Korey Lee is hitting .333 with a double and a home run.

