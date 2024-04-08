Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8
The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs White Sox Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (7-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-8)
- Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-250) | CHW: (+205)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-114) | CHW: +1.5 (-105)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA vs Tanner Banks (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Triston McKenzie (0-1) for the Guardians and Tanner Banks for the White Sox. McKenzie and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. McKenzie's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Banks pitched his team went 1-2-0 against the spread. Banks' team went 1-1 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (60.4%)
Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline
- Chicago is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -250 favorite at home.
Guardians vs White Sox Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -105 to cover.
Guardians vs White Sox Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on April 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cleveland this season, with a -250 moneyline set for this game.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in five of nine chances this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 7-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have won 11.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-8).
- Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The White Sox have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-6-1).
- The White Sox have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez is batting .262 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .279 while slugging .429.
- Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 89th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Ramirez has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.
- Andres Gimenez leads Cleveland with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .294 with two walks and eight runs scored. He's slugging .471.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.
- Gimenez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles and two RBI.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.465) powered by three extra-base hits.
- David Fry has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .455 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Gavin Sheets is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .611 with an on-base percentage of .500.
- Yoan Moncada leads his team with a .368 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .424 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 77th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.
- Braden Shewmake is hitting .214 with a home run and a walk.
- Korey Lee is hitting .333 with a double and a home run.
