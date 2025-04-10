Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (5-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-9)

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-240) | CHW: (+198)

CLE: (-240) | CHW: (+198) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

CLE: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-1, 3.12 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 3.12 ERA). Williams has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Williams' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cannon has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Cannon starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (67.7%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

The Guardians vs White Sox moneyline has Cleveland as a -240 favorite, while Chicago is a +198 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Cleveland is -110 to cover the runline.

Guardians versus White Sox, on April 10, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Cleveland the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -240 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 3-8-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 18.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-9).

Chicago has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-5-1).

The White Sox have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has nine hits and an OBP of .400, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .719.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Carlos Santana leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to four extra-base hits. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Kyle Manzardo has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .556 this season.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to two extra-base hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Nick Maton is hitting .167 with two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Andrew Vaughn has racked up five hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .139 while slugging .278 with an on-base percentage of .225.

He is currently 173rd in batting average, 162nd in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Matt Thaiss is hitting .211 with a double and seven walks.

Miguel Vargas paces his team with a .289 OBP.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/11/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!