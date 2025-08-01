Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (54-54) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-57)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-122) | MIN: (+104)

CLE: (-122) | MIN: (+104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+180) | MIN: +1.5 (-220)

CLE: -1.5 (+180) | MIN: +1.5 (-220) Total: 7 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 6-4, 3.51 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 10-5, 2.82 ERA

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (6-4) versus the Twins and Joe Ryan (10-5). Williams' team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 9-11-0 ATS in Ryan's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 1-2 record in Ryan's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (61.8%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +104 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Twins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +180.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 27, or 64.3%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 19 of 28 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 105 chances this season.

The Guardians are 55-50-0 against the spread in their 105 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 33 total times this season. They've finished 13-20 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Minnesota has an 8-13 record (winning only 38.1% of its games).

In the 104 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-55-6).

The Twins have collected a 51-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 118 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520. He's batting .298.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles and two walks.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average is 23rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Kwan takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with three home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Carlos Santana is batting .229 with a .346 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Santana has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .237 with a .311 OBP and 47 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .394 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach is batting .242 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Brooks Lee is batting .252 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Kody Clemens is hitting .218 with six doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

