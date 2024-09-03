Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (79-59) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-64)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | KC: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-6, 3.65 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-9, 3.36 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (10-6) for the Guardians and Brady Singer (9-9) for the Royals. Bibee's team is 16-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has a record of 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals are 15-12-0 against the spread when Singer starts. The Royals are 4-9 in Singer's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (55.5%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the underdog at +114, and Cleveland is -134 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Royals are -150 to cover, and the Guardians are +125.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

The Guardians-Royals game on September 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 53, or 65.4%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 26 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 136 opportunities.

The Guardians are 71-65-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have gone 31-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).

Kansas City is 12-21 (winning just 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Royals have played in 136 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-69-1).

The Royals have collected a 74-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 146 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .529, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a home run and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 86th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .295 with 43 walks and 76 runs scored.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with a .301 OBP and 54 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Gimenez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.611), while pacing the Royals in hits (187, while batting .338).

He is first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Salvador Perez is batting .273 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .238 with 24 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

MJ Melendez is hitting .215 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

