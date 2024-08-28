Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (75-58) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-152) | KC: (+128)

CLE: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

CLE: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-6, 3.46 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 11-6, 3.32 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (10-6) for the Guardians and Michael Wacha (11-6) for the Royals. When Bibee starts, his team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season. Bibee's team has a record of 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 12-11-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -152 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +138 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -166.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

The Guardians-Royals contest on August 28 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 50 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 15-8 when favored by -152 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 64 of 131 chances this season.

The Guardians are 67-64-0 against the spread in their 131 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 31 of the 61 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50.8%).

Kansas City has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-66-1).

The Royals are 73-57-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 140 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .534. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 51 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 109th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .299 with 39 walks and 74 runs scored.

Andres Gimenez has five home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .614, and has 183 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .346).

He ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Witt heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .259 with 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 55th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .284.

Maikel Garcia has 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .239.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2024: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2023: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

