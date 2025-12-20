Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, MNMT, and WMC-TV

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-14) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (4-21) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE, MNMT, and WMC-TV. The point total in the matchup is set at 235.5.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -11.5 235.5 -500 +385

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (85.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 13 times over 27 games with a set spread.

The Wizards are 8-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over nine times out of 25 chances.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time (15 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-7-0) than it has at home (6-7-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in 13 opportunities this season (38.5%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 14 opportunities (28.6%).

This year, Washington is 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-9-0 ATS (.357).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 81.8% of the time at home (nine of 11), and 42.9% of the time on the road (six of 14).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 assists and 6.2 boards.

Jock Landale's numbers on the season are 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 53% from the field and 43.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Wizards 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 19 points, 8.3 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.

Per game, Carlton Carrington gets the Wizards 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

