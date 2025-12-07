Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-13) are favored by 1 point against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-14) on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KUNP and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 234.5 -118 +100

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (75.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 13-10-0 this year.

This season, eight of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 15 of 23 opportunities (65.2%).

Against the spread, Memphis has fared better when playing at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and five times in 12 road games.

The Grizzlies have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (36.4%) than games on the road (33.3%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (6-3-0) than on the road (7-7-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (six of nine), and 64.3% of the time on the road (nine of 14).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jock Landale is averaging 10.7 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Cam Spencer averages 11 points, 2.1 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 47.7% from downtown (fourth in league), with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 24.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Trail Blazers receive 10 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

