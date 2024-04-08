Grizzlies vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: BSSE and BSSW

Southwest Division opponents meet when the San Antonio Spurs (19-59) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (27-51) at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The Grizzlies are 5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 217.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5 -114 -108 217 -110 -110 -205 +172

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 40-37-1 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 78 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 38 times.

The Grizzlies have gone over the point total 46.2% of the time this year (36 of 78 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (19-19-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-18-0).

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 39 home matchups (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 39 games (43.6%).

Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (23-17-0) than at home (14-23-1) this year.

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 34.2% of the time at home (13 of 38), and 57.5% of the time away (23 of 40).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Devin Vassell averages 19.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Tre Jones is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zach Collins is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 boards and 2.8 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant is averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 boards and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

Maozinha Pereira's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is making 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Clarke's numbers on the season are 12 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 60.5% of his shots from the field.

The Grizzlies receive 3.4 points per game from Wenyen Gabriel, plus 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 1 points, 1.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Zavier Simpson.

