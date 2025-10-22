Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+

The Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum in the 2025-26 opener for both squads, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Pelicans are 4.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 236.5 -174 +146

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (88.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Grizzlies went 41-38-3 ATS last season.

The Pelicans' ATS record as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater was 21-31-1 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 47 times in Grizzlies games.

Out of 82 Pelicans games last year, 45 went over the total.

Memphis covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last season. Memphis covered 19 times in 41 games at home, and it covered 22 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, New Orleans was better at home (21-18-2) than on the road (12-29-0) last year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 22.2 points last season, plus 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Ja Morant posted 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Scotty Pippen Jr. recorded 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Santi Aldama put up 12.5 points, 6.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Zach Edey's stats last season included 9.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1 assists per game. He made 58% of his shots from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Jordan Poole put up 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3 boards last season.

Trey Murphy III collected 21.2 points, 3.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Yves Missi posted 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson put up 24.6 points, 7.2 boards and 5.3 assists.

Jose Alvarado's numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

