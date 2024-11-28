Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) are favored (-9.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs on NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -9.5 225.5 -450 +350

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (56.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 14-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 19 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in nine of 19 opportunities (47.4%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 11 games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in eight games when playing on the road.

At home, the Grizzlies eclipse the over/under 63.6% of the time (seven of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 75% of games (six of eight).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .111 (1-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over five of 10 times at home (50%), and four of nine away (44.4%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.5 points, 3.3 assists and 7.7 boards.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 7.2 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 54% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans get 8 points per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, plus 5.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

Per game, Javonte Green provides the Pelicans 6.6 points, 3.4 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans get 10.7 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.