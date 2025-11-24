Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

The Denver Nuggets (12-4) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-11) after winning five straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, November 24, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 233.5 -295 +240

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.4%)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 17 games this season, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, nine of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 17 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have eclipsed the over/under 29.4% of the time (five out of 17 games with a set point total).

Denver has an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.625) as it does in road games.

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (62.5%) than games on the road (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than away (.250, 2-6-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, three of nine) than away (25%, two of eight).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 30.4 points, 13 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 22.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Peyton Watson averages 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 51% from the floor.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 10.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 14.3 points, 6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Cedric Coward.

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jock Landale averages 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is draining 54.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 9.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

