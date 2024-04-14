Grizzlies vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: BSSE and ALT

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-54) are heavy underdogs (by 13 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (56-25) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13 -110 -110 217 -110 -110 -833 +570

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (71%)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 37-42-2 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 81 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 34 times.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over 45.7% of the time (37 out of 81 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 40 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 41 opportunities this season (46.3%). In away games, they have hit the over 15 times in 40 opportunities (37.5%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (15-24-1). On the road, it is .585 (24-17-0).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (35%, 14 of 40) than away (56.1%, 23 of 41).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.6 points, 9 assists and 12.3 boards.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.5% from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jake LaRavia averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also draining 36.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 5.6 boards and 8.1 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Zavier Simpson's numbers on the season are 4 points, 3 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is making 26.5% of his shots from the field.

The Grizzlies get 3.4 points per game from Wenyen Gabriel, plus 5 boards and 0.6 assists.

Timmy Allen averages 3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists. He is draining 28.6% of his shots from the field.

