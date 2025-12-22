Arizona vs Bethune-Cookman College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Arizona Wildcats (11-0) on December 22, 2025 at McKale Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Bethune-Cookman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (99.3%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Monday's Arizona-Bethune-Cookman spread (Arizona -39.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona vs. Bethune-Cookman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Arizona Wildcats covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities on the road.

Last season, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats were 6-4-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, they were 10-9-0 ATS (.526).

Arizona vs. Bethune-Cookman Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 22.6 points per game (scoring 88.0 per game to rank 31st in college basketball while giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball) and has a +249 scoring differential overall.

Koa Peat's team-leading 14.0 points per game ranks 398th in the country.

Bethune-Cookman puts up 70.6 points per game (310th in college basketball) while allowing 82.1 per outing (333rd in college basketball). It has a -126 scoring differential and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Jakobi Heady is ranked 174th in college basketball with a team-high 16.3 points per game.

The Arizona Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 15.2 boards. They are grabbing 40.7 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.5 per outing.

Tobe Awaka paces the team with 10.5 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball play).

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are 299th in college basketball at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 fewer than the 35.8 their opponents average.

Ariel Bland averages 5.4 rebounds per game (469th in college basketball) to lead the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Arizona's 107.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 41st in college basketball, and the 79.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats average 88.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (331st in college basketball), and concede 102.7 points per 100 possessions (343rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!