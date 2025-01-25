Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSE

The Utah Jazz (10-32) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (30-15) after losing four road games in a row. The Grizzlies are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 245 points.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -11.5 245 -559 +420

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (81%)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a 30-13-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 22-19-1 this year.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 30 times out of 42 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 24 of 42 opportunities (57.1%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 23 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 22 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 23 opportunities this season (56.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 22 opportunities (77.3%).

This season, Utah is 7-10-1 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-9-0 ATS (.625).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (eight of 18), and 66.7% of the time away (16 of 24).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Desmond Bane is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 boards and 7.7 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jazz.

Collin Sexton averages 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Lauri Markkanen averages 20 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Jazz get 16.5 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is making 35.1% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.