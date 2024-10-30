Grizzlies vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 31
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI. The point total is 133.5 for the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|-120
|-110
|133.5
|-120
|-116
|-188
|+140
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bucks win (75.7%)
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Bucks went 4-6 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last season.
- Last season, 38 Grizzlies games hit the over.
- In 82 Bucks games last year, 41 of them hit the over.
- Memphis did a better job covering the spread in away games (24-17-0) than it did at home (15-25-1) last season.
- Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .452 (19-23-0). On the road, it was .350 (14-24-2).
Grizzlies Leaders
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also sank 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.
- Last season, Desmond Bane recorded an average of 23.7 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per game.
- Santi Aldama recorded 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Vince Williams Jr.'s numbers last season were 10 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He sank 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.
- Gregory Jackson posted 14.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Bucks Leaders
- Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30.4 points, 6.5 assists and 11.5 boards last season.
- Damian Lillard put up 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists last year, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 3 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).
- Bobby Portis collected 13.8 points, 1.3 assists and 7.4 boards.
- Brook Lopez collected 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (second in NBA).
- Khris Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 boards.
