Grizzlies vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 31

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-3) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSWI. The point total is 133.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2.5 -120 -110 133.5 -120 -116 -188 +140

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (75.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread last season.

The Bucks went 4-6 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last season.

Last season, 38 Grizzlies games hit the over.

In 82 Bucks games last year, 41 of them hit the over.

Memphis did a better job covering the spread in away games (24-17-0) than it did at home (15-25-1) last season.

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .452 (19-23-0). On the road, it was .350 (14-24-2).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also sank 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Last season, Desmond Bane recorded an average of 23.7 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per game.

Santi Aldama recorded 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Vince Williams Jr.'s numbers last season were 10 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He sank 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Gregory Jackson posted 14.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30.4 points, 6.5 assists and 11.5 boards last season.

Damian Lillard put up 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists last year, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 3 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Bobby Portis collected 13.8 points, 1.3 assists and 7.4 boards.

Brook Lopez collected 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Khris Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 boards.

