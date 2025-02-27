Green Bay Packers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

Currently, the Green Bay Packers sport +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Packers Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +2000 (Bet $100 to win $2,000)

Packers Stats Insights (2024)

The Packers were a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 370.5 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 314.5 yards allowed per game) this year.

Offensively, the Packers ranked eighth in the NFL with 27.1 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked sixth in points allowed (19.9 points allowed per contest).

Green Bay put up 223.6 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 12th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 13th, allowing 215.2 passing yards per game.

The Packers sported the seventh-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (99.4 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and they were more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with 146.8 rushing yards per game.

Green Bay averaged a 39.5% third-down percentage on offense (14th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 12th on the other side of the ball with a 37.5% third-down percentage allowed.

The Packers were a tough matchup for opposing teams in terms of yards per play last season, as they ranked top-five in both offensive yards per play (fifth-best with 6.1) and yards per play allowed on defense (fifth-best at 5.2) this season.

Green Bay forced 31 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) last season and turned it over 19 times (11th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +12, the third-best in the NFL.

