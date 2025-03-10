Gonzaga vs San Francisco Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4 WCC) will take the court in the WCC tournament against the No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (24-8, 13-5 WCC), Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (76%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Gonzaga (-14.5) versus San Francisco on Monday. The over/under is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 13-18-0 ATS this season.

San Francisco is 16-13-0 ATS this year.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 36.8% of the time. That's less often than San Francisco covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (100%).

The Bulldogs own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-10-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Dons have a lower winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

Gonzaga's record against the spread in conference action is 7-11-0.

Against the spread in WCC games, San Francisco is 9-9-0 this year.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -1408 or better on the moneyline.

San Francisco has won three of the 10 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (30%).

The Dons have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 93.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga averages 87.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 70 per contest (117th in college basketball). It has a +545 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Graham Ike is 110th in the country with a team-high 17 points per game.

San Francisco's +241 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.9 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (71st in college basketball).

Malik Thomas' 19.1 points per game paces San Francisco and ranks 38th in the country.

The 35.2 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 33rd in the country, and are 6.6 more than the 28.6 their opponents collect per contest.

Ike paces the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball action).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Dons accumulate rank 160th in the nation, 2.1 more than the 30.2 their opponents record.

Tyrone Riley IV averages 5.9 rebounds per game (340th in college basketball) to lead the Dons.

Gonzaga ranks second in college basketball with 109.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Dons average 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (102nd in college basketball), and allow 89 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

