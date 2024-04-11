Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-31-10)
- Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSNX, and SCRIPPS
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Golden Knights (-178)
|Wild (+146)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.9%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Spread
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -178 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +146.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Wild on April 12, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Golden Knights, Minnesota is the underdog at +146, and Vegas is -178 playing at home.