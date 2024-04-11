menu item
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Data Skrive
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-31-10)
  • Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSNX, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Golden Knights (-178)Wild (+146)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.9%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Spread

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -178 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +146.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Wild on April 12, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Golden Knights, Minnesota is the underdog at +146, and Vegas is -178 playing at home.

