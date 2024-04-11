Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Friday.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-31-10)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+, BSNX, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-178) Wild (+146) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.9%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Spread

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -178 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +146.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Wild on April 12, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline