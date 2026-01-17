Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-12) vs. Nashville Predators (23-20-4)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-250) Predators (+202) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (78.7%)

Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Golden Knights are +100 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -122.

Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Predators game on Jan. 17, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Golden Knights, Nashville is the underdog at +202, and Vegas is -250 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!