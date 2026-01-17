NHL
Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-12) vs. Nashville Predators (23-20-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Predators (+202)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (78.7%)
Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Golden Knights are +100 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -122.
Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Predators game on Jan. 17, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Golden Knights, Nashville is the underdog at +202, and Vegas is -250 playing at home.