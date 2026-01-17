FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-12) vs. Nashville Predators (23-20-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-250)Predators (+202)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (78.7%)

Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Predators. The Golden Knights are +100 to cover the spread, and the Predators are -122.

Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Predators game on Jan. 17, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Golden Knights, Nashville is the underdog at +202, and Vegas is -250 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup