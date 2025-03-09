Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-20-9)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-164) Kings (+136) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.3%)

Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-180 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +146.

Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kings on March 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Golden Knights, Los Angeles is the underdog at +136, and Vegas is -164 playing at home.

