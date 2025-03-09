FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Data Skrive

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-20-9)
  • Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-164)Kings (+136)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.3%)

Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-180 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +146.

Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kings on March 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Golden Knights, Los Angeles is the underdog at +136, and Vegas is -164 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

