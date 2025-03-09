NHL
Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Kings.
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-20-9)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-164)
|Kings (+136)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.3%)
Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-180 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +146.
Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Kings on March 9, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Golden Knights, Los Angeles is the underdog at +136, and Vegas is -164 playing at home.