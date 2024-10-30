Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (5-3-2)

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-120) Kings (+100) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.5%)

Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +198 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -250.

Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Kings game on October 30 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

