Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Golden Knights vs Kings Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (5-3-2)
- Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.5%)
Golden Knights vs Kings Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +198 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -250.
Golden Knights vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Kings game on October 30 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.