NHL
Golden Knights vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-10) vs. Calgary Flames (14-17-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-126)
|Flames (+105)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (68.3%)
Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -250 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +198.
Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Flames on Dec. 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline
- Vegas is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +105 underdog despite being at home.