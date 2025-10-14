NHL
Golden Knights vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-162)
|Flames (+134)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.5%)
Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -188.
Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Flames game on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline
- Vegas is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +134 underdog at home.