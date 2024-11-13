menu item
NHL

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-184)Ducks (+152)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.3%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Golden Knights are +134 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -164.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on November 13, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -184 favorite despite being on the road.

