Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13
Data Skrive
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-184)
|Ducks (+152)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.3%)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Golden Knights are +134 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -164.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on November 13, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -184 favorite despite being on the road.