Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-7-2)

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-184) Ducks (+152) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.3%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Golden Knights are +134 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -164.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on November 13, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -184 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!