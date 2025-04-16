Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (38-29-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-113) Canucks (-106) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.8%)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Golden Knights are +210 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -265.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Canucks game on April 16 has been set at 5.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Canucks, Vegas is the favorite at -113, and Vancouver is -106 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!