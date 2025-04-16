NHL
Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (38-29-14)
- Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-113)
|Canucks (-106)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.8%)
Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Golden Knights are +210 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -265.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Canucks game on April 16 has been set at 5.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Canucks, Vegas is the favorite at -113, and Vancouver is -106 playing at home.