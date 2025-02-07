FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6) vs. Boston Bruins (27-23-6)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ABC

Golden Knights vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-156)Bruins (+130)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.7%)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -205.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Bruins on February 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Vegas is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

