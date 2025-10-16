Golden Knights vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 16

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-240) Bruins (+195) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (76.1%)

Golden Knights vs Bruins Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Golden Knights are +106 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -130.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Bruins on Oct. 16, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Golden Knights vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a +195 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -240 favorite at home.

