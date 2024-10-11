menu item
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams in action on Friday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-0)
  • Date: Friday, October 11, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-196)Blues (+162)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.8%)

Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +130 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -156.

Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Blues on October 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -196 favorite at home.

