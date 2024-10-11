Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams in action on Friday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Knights vs Blues Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-0)

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-196) Blues (+162) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (59.8%)

Golden Knights vs Blues Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +130 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -156.

Golden Knights vs Blues Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Blues on October 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Golden Knights vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is a +162 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -196 favorite at home.

