NHL

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (43-20-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-42-9)
  • Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-310)Blackhawks (+245)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.2%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Golden Knights are -120 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -102.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Blackhawks on March 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Blackhawks moneyline has Vegas as a -310 favorite, while Chicago is a +245 underdog at home.

