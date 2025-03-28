NHL
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
In NHL action on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (43-20-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-42-9)
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-310)
|Blackhawks (+245)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.2%)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Golden Knights are -120 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -102.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Blackhawks on March 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Blackhawks moneyline has Vegas as a -310 favorite, while Chicago is a +245 underdog at home.