Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-285) Blackhawks (+230) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.5%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are -108 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -112.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Blackhawks game on Dec. 2 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -285 favorite at home.

