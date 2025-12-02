FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-285)Blackhawks (+230)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.5%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are -108 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -112.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Blackhawks game on Dec. 2 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -285 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup