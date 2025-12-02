NHL
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-285)
|Blackhawks (+230)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.5%)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are -108 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -112.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Blackhawks game on Dec. 2 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -285 favorite at home.