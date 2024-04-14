menu item
Logo
NHL

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Data Skrive
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Colorado Avalanche is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (43-28-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-25-6)
  • Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: TNT and Max

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Golden Knights (-113)Avalanche (-106)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.8%)

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Spread

  • The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-255 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +205.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Avalanche matchup on April 14, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -113 favorite at home.

