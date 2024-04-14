Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Colorado Avalanche is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (43-28-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-25-6)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: TNT and Max

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-113) Avalanche (-106) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.8%)

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Spread

The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-255 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +205.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Avalanche matchup on April 14, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Moneyline