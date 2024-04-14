Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14
Data Skrive
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Colorado Avalanche is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (43-28-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-25-6)
- Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: TNT and Max
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Golden Knights (-113)
|Avalanche (-106)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.8%)
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Spread
- The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-255 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +205.
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Avalanche matchup on April 14, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Colorado is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -113 favorite at home.