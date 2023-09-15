Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (75-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-92)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-240) | COL: (+194)

SF: (-240) | COL: (+194) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120)

SF: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 10-12, 3.54 ERA vs Chase Anderson (Rockies) - 0-5, 6.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the mound, while Anderson (0-5) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Webb starts, his team is 9-21-0 against the spread this season. When Webb starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-8. When Anderson starts, the Rockies are 6-7-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 6-6 record in Anderson's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (65.6%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +194 underdog at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are -144 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +120.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on September 15 is 10.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 42, or 55.3%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has not lost in four games this year when favored by -240 or better on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 146 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 66-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 127 total times this season. They've gone 47-80 in those games.

Colorado has a 2-31 record (winning only 6.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-77-1).

The Rockies have covered 48.6% of their games this season, going 69-73-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while batting .288. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .526.

Flores will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with an RBI.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads San Francisco in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 103 hits. He's batting .261 while slugging .409.

Among qualifying batters, he is 74th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Wade takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a walk and two RBI.

J.D. Davis has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Thairo Estrada has 118 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .424, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has a team-best OBP (.330), and leads the Rockies in hits (127). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .412 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Elias Diaz has 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .272.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Giants vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/10/2023: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/9/2023: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/8/2023: 9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/9/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/8/2023: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/7/2023: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/8/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/7/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/6/2023: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/11/2022: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

