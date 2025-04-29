Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (19-10) vs. San Diego Padres (17-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | SD: (+102)

SF: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

SF: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 3-1, 1.98 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 4-1, 1.20 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (3-1) for the Giants and Nick Pivetta (4-1) for the Padres. Webb and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Padres have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Pivetta's five starts with a set spread. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for two Pivetta starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.8%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

The Giants vs Padres moneyline has San Francisco as a -120 favorite, while San Diego is a +102 underdog at home.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Padres are -172 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +142.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Padres contest on April 29, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those contests.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 29 opportunities.

The Giants are 14-15-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-7).

San Diego has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Padres have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-17-1).

The Padres have gone 15-13-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 35 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .546, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average and an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Lee will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and seven walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the major leagues.

Matt James Chapman has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Yastrzemski has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.415) and slugging percentage (.625), and leads the Padres in hits (36, while batting .346).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .272 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .242 with eight doubles and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .275 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

