Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (4-6) vs. Washington Nationals (3-6)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MASN

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-220) | WSH: (+184)

SF: (-220) | WSH: (+184) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115)

SF: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Blake Snell to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-0) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Snell and his team were 18-14-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Snell and his team had a 15-10 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Williams has started only one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Williams start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.4%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +184 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Nationals are -115 to cover, and the Giants are -104.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Nationals on April 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -220 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 5-5-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've gone 3-4 in those games.

Washington has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

In the eight games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-4-0).

The Nationals have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.703) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .351 with an on-base percentage of .415.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .243 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Matt Chapman has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .250 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .205 with a .267 OBP and four RBI for San Francisco this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.607) and paces the Nationals in hits (nine). He's batting .321 and with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Abrams heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last seven outings he is hitting .321 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Joey Gallo has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .179. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 167th, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Lane Thomas has five walks while batting .176.

Luis Garcia has five doubles and a walk while hitting .333.

