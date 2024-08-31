Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31
The San Francisco Giants will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.
Giants vs Marlins Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (68-68) vs. Miami Marlins (49-86)
- Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: BSFL
Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-235) | MIA: (+194)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Mason Black (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-6, 5.60 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Mason Black to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (2-6) will take the ball for the Marlins. Black did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Marlins have a 6-9-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those matchups.
Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Giants win (57.8%)
Giants vs Marlins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Marlins reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-235) and Miami as the underdog (+194) on the road.
Giants vs Marlins Spread
- The Giants are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -120 to cover.
Giants vs Marlins Over/Under
- The Giants-Marlins contest on August 31 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.
Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Giants have won in 41, or 56.2%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- San Francisco has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -235 or more on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants are 65-69-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins have gone 45-72 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).
- Miami is 5-12 (winning only 29.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.
- The Marlins have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-56-5).
- The Marlins have put together a 61-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (123) this season. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 58th in slugging.
- Heliot Ramos is batting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- Michael Conforto is batting .228 with a .426 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.
- Mark Canha leads San Francisco with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .239 with 47 walks and 45 runs scored.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger has racked up 108 hits with a .307 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .249.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 78th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Burger brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
- Jesus Sanchez is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 103rd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.
- Otto Lopez has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .250.
- Vidal Brujan is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
Giants vs Marlins Head to Head
- 8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
