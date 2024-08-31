Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (68-68) vs. Miami Marlins (49-86)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: BSFL

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-235) | MIA: (+194)

SF: (-235) | MIA: (+194) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120)

SF: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mason Black (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-6, 5.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Mason Black to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (2-6) will take the ball for the Marlins. Black did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Marlins have a 6-9-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those matchups.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.8%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Marlins reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-235) and Miami as the underdog (+194) on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -120 to cover.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The Giants-Marlins contest on August 31 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 41, or 56.2%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -235 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 65-69-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have gone 45-72 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

Miami is 5-12 (winning only 29.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-56-5).

The Marlins have put together a 61-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (123) this season. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 58th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is batting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Michael Conforto is batting .228 with a .426 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Mark Canha leads San Francisco with an OBP of .341 this season while batting .239 with 47 walks and 45 runs scored.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up 108 hits with a .307 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .249.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 78th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Burger brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 103rd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .250.

Vidal Brujan is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

8/30/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.