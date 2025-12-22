Georgia vs West Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the West Georgia Wolves (6-5) on December 22, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. West Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's Georgia-West Georgia spread (Georgia -35.5) or total (164.5 points).

Georgia vs. West Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

West Georgia has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs did a better job covering the spread in home games (12-6-0) last season than they did in road games (4-6-0).

Against the spread, the Wolves have had better results on the road (4-1-0) than at home (2-2-0).

Georgia vs. West Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

At 75.3 points scored per game and 69.9 points conceded last year, Georgia was 136th in college basketball on offense and 107th on defense.

Georgia was 135th in the country in rebounds per game (32.8) and 53rd in rebounds conceded (29) last year.

Georgia was 260th in college basketball in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

Georgia was 297th in college basketball in turnovers per game (12.4) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last year.

On offense, West Georgia averaged 69 points per game (305th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 78.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (331st-ranked).

West Georgia pulled down 29.7 boards per game (310th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (277th-ranked).

West Georgia averaged 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 184th in college basketball.

West Georgia averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

