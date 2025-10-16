Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Ole Miss Rebels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-295) | Ole Miss: (+240)

Georgia: (-295) | Ole Miss: (+240) Spread: Georgia: -7.5 (-110) | Ole Miss: +7.5 (-110)

Georgia: -7.5 (-110) | Ole Miss: +7.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

Georgia has won twice against the spread this season.

Georgia owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Georgia has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (66.2%)

Georgia vs Ole Miss Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 7.5 points over Ole Miss. Georgia is -110 to cover the spread, with Ole Miss being -110.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia versus Ole Miss matchup on Oct. 18 has been set at 53.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Ole Miss is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Georgia is a -295 favorite.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 32.2 53 17.0 19 51.3 6 Ole Miss 37.8 21 19.2 33 58.2 6

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Ole Miss analysis on FanDuel Research.