Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Ole Miss Rebels.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-295) | Ole Miss: (+240)
- Spread: Georgia: -7.5 (-110) | Ole Miss: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Georgia has won twice against the spread this season.
- Georgia owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Georgia has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.
- Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Ole Miss has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (66.2%)
Georgia vs Ole Miss Point Spread
Georgia is favored by 7.5 points over Ole Miss. Georgia is -110 to cover the spread, with Ole Miss being -110.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Over/Under
The over/under for the Georgia versus Ole Miss matchup on Oct. 18 has been set at 53.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Moneyline
Ole Miss is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Georgia is a -295 favorite.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|32.2
|53
|17.0
|19
|51.3
|6
|Ole Miss
|37.8
|21
|19.2
|33
|58.2
|6
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
