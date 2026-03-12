Georgia vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Georgia Bulldogs (22-9, 10-8 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 15 seed Ole Miss Rebels (13-19, 4-14 SEC) in the SEC tournament on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, at 7 p.m. ET airing on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (76.3%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Georgia-Ole Miss spread (Georgia -5.5) or over/under (158.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has covered 12 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Georgia (7-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.7%) than Ole Miss (8-6) does as the underdog (57.1%).

In home games, the Bulldogs own a worse record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

The Rebels have performed better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (4-12-0) this season.

Georgia's record against the spread in conference games is 10-8-0.

Ole Miss has beaten the spread nine times in 19 SEC games.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has won in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Rebels have gone 3-11 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (21.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Georgia has a 69.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Georgia was the 136th-ranked team in the country (75.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 107th (69.9 points conceded per game).

Georgia was 135th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.8) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29.0) last season.

Last season Georgia was ranked 260th in the nation in assists with 12.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Georgia was 297th in college basketball in committing them (12.4 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Last year Ole Miss averaged 77.2 points per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 71.7 points per contest (171st-ranked).

Ole Miss ranked 307th in the nation with 29.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 300th with 33.2 rebounds allowed per game.

Ole Miss ranked 135th in the country with 14.1 dimes per game.

Ole Miss was top-25 last season in turnovers, sixth-best in college basketball with 8.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

