Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Kentucky Wildcats.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Georgia vs Kentucky Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-1695) | Kentucky: (+890)
- Spread: Georgia: -20.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +20.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Trends
- Georgia is winless against the spread this season.
- Georgia has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Georgia has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.
- Kentucky has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Kentucky has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (87%)
Georgia vs Kentucky Point Spread
Georgia is favored by 20.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Kentucky, the underdog, is -110.
Georgia vs Kentucky Over/Under
Georgia versus Kentucky, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Georgia vs Kentucky Moneyline
Georgia is a -1695 favorite on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a +890 underdog.
Georgia vs. Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|34.5
|62
|19.5
|35
|53.0
|4
|Kentucky
|27.0
|95
|26.0
|65
|49.0
|4
Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.