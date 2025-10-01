Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Kentucky Wildcats.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Georgia vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-1695) | Kentucky: (+890)

Georgia: (-1695) | Kentucky: (+890) Spread: Georgia: -20.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +20.5 (-110)

Georgia: -20.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +20.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this season.

Georgia has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Georgia has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Kentucky has but one win versus the spread this season.

Kentucky has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (87%)

Georgia vs Kentucky Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 20.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Kentucky, the underdog, is -110.

Georgia vs Kentucky Over/Under

Georgia versus Kentucky, on Oct. 4, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Georgia vs Kentucky Moneyline

Georgia is a -1695 favorite on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a +890 underdog.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 34.5 62 19.5 35 53.0 4 Kentucky 27.0 95 26.0 65 49.0 4

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Kentucky analysis.