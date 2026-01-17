Georgia vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) host the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4, 3-1 SEC) in SEC action at Stegeman Coliseum, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (67.6%)

Before you place a wager on Georgia-Arkansas contest (in which Georgia is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 182.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas has put together a 12-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Arkansas is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Georgia puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs sported a better record against the spread in home games (12-6-0) than they did in road games (4-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks performed better at home (9-8-0) than away (5-5-0) last year.

Georgia has one win against the spread in conference action this year.

Arkansas has three wins against the spread in four SEC games this season.

Georgia vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 7-1 when favored by -142 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Arkansas has won two of the six games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Razorbacks have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer without winning.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 58.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Georgia vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia's +343 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 96.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 76.2 per outing (249th in college basketball).

Jeremiah Wilkinson's 17.8 points per game lead Georgia and rank 84th in the country.

Arkansas' +234 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.5 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 76.7 per outing (261st in college basketball).

Arkansas' leading scorer, Darius Acuff Jr., is 42nd in college basketball, putting up 19.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are grabbing 39.6 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.5 per contest.

Somto Cyril's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 276th in college basketball play.

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They collect 33.2 rebounds per game, 167th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.4.

Trevon Brazile's 6.7 rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 209th in college basketball.

Georgia puts up 107.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Razorbacks' 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 92.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 173rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!