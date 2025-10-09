Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-621) | Virginia Tech: (+460)

Georgia Tech: (-621) | Virginia Tech: (+460) Spread: Georgia Tech: -14.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +14.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech: -14.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +14.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia Tech's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Georgia Tech owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Georgia Tech's five games have hit the over.

Virginia Tech has but one win versus the spread this season.

There have been three Virginia Tech games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (71.1%)

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is an underdog by 14.5 points against Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia Tech is -110.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech is a +460 underdog on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a -621 favorite.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Tech 37.0 34 21.2 44 53.3 5 Virginia Tech 23.5 80 28.3 118 50.7 6

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

