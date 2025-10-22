FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Syracuse Orange.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Georgia Tech: (-1000) | Syracuse: (+660)
  • Spread: Georgia Tech: -17.5 (-110) | Syracuse: +17.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech's record against the spread is 5-2-0.
  • Georgia Tech has won once ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • This year, four of Georgia Tech's seven games have hit the over.
  • Syracuse has three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.
  • Syracuse has covered every time (1-0) as a 17.5-point or greater underdog this year.
  • Of seven Syracuse games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yellow Jackets win (85.4%)

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Point Spread

Syracuse is listed as an underdog by 17.5 points (-110 odds), and Georgia Tech, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia Tech versus Syracuse matchup on Oct. 25 has been set at 52.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Moneyline

Syracuse is the underdog, +660 on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a -1000 favorite.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Georgia Tech35.33020.64354.57
Syracuse26.77829.910857.27

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.

